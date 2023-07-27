New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,577 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVTC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in EVERTEC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in EVERTEC by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,312.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 6,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $231,866.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,101.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVERTEC stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.37. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.17 and a 1 year high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.