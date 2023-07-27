New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,930 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after buying an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 852,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after buying an additional 174,420 shares during the period. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CHH opened at $125.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $131.64.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

