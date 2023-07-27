New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 0.7 %

VREX stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $927.58 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Insider Activity

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.70 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,996.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on VREX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

