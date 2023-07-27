New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 744 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Guess’ were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Guess’ by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 717,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $6,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Guess’ by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,546,000 after acquiring an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 4th quarter worth $3,718,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Guess’ by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 175,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guess’ Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $20.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. Guess’, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.63 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess’ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Guess”s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Guess”s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. UBS Group began coverage on Guess’ in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Guess’ from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 888 reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Guess’

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

