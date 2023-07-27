New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11,318.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $744,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 26,500 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $744,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,643.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $104,227.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $1,442,390 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE VSTO opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

