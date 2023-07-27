New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 103,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Xencor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Xencor by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 27,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on XNCR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $24.27 on Thursday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

