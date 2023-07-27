New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 232,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 44,086 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 65.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 370,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. Piper Sandler raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 3.3 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.02%.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

