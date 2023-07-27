New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CEVA were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 778,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CEVA by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 227,293 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,033,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 175,565 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 73,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 48,548 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 493,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CEVA

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $177,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEVA Trading Up 0.3 %

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $26.91 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.17 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

