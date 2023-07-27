Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $21.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.55%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

