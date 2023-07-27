Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Newmont by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.19.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Newmont Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.66%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.