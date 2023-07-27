Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.21 billion.

Nextracker Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,982,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,892. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.36.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextracker will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker

NXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nextracker from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.81.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,751,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,403,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,073,000.

Nextracker Company Profile

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

