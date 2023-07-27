NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.76

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.76 and traded as high as $3.09. NN shares last traded at $3.03, with a volume of 74,031 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital downgraded NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $138.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.78.

Insider Activity

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NN had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,714,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,143,033.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joao V. Faria bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at $396,655.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 216,906 shares of company stock valued at $261,013. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 239,510 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NN by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NN by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 61,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in NN by 1,135.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

