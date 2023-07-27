NN (NNBR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect NN to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. NN has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. On average, analysts expect NN to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NN Stock Performance
Shares of NNBR stock opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. NN has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $3.20.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NN by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 239,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NN by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NN by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 61,176 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 1,135.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,948 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. StockNews.com upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
NN Company Profile
NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.
