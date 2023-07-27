Northeast Investment Management Has $61.87 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 596,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 533,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,288,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 455,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,932 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

