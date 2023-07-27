NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in NorthWestern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NWE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NorthWestern from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on NorthWestern from $57.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NWE stock opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.33%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 1,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility Operations; Natural Gas Utility Operations; and Other. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

