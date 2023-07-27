Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,930 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 115,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 588,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 62,882 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Shares of NCLH opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.