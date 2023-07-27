Nova (NVMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. Nova had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $132.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. On average, analysts expect Nova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nova Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVMI opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.23. Nova has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $120.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Nova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Nova in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVMI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

About Nova

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Stories

