NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Down 1.8%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 20,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 93,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
NuCana Stock Down 1.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.
NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that NuCana plc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NuCana
About NuCana
NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.
