NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Shares Down 1.8%

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 20,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 93,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

NuCana Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that NuCana plc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NuCana

About NuCana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NuCana by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of medicines to treat patients with cancer. The company applies its ProTide technology to transform prescribed chemotherapy agents and nucleoside analogs into medicines. The company, through its technology, is developing medicines, ProTides, to overcome the limitations of nucleoside analogs and generate much higher concentrations of anti-cancer metabolites in cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.