Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $29.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $453.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 258.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.36%. On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

