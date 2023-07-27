Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Shares Down 0.3%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 35,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 30,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 71,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

