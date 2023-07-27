Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Shares Down 0.3%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.67. Approximately 35,307 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 30,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
