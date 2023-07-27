Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

