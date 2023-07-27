Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.90.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.77 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

