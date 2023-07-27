Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OCSL opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 227.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,445.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 39,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

