OHB (ETR:OHB) Trading Down 0.2%

OHB SE (ETR:OHB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €32.30 ($35.89) and last traded at €32.30 ($35.89). Approximately 2,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 28,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.35 ($35.94).

OHB Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $557.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of €32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

About OHB

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Space Systems, Aerospace, and Digital segments. The Space Systems segment focuses on developing and executing space projects. This segment primarily develops and manufactures low-orbiting and geostationary small satellites for navigation, research, communications, and earth and weather observation and reconnaissance, including scientific payloads; undertakes projects for the assembly and outfitting of the International Space Station; and prepares studies and models for exploring solar system, such as the moon, asteroids, and Mars.

