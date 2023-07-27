Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Trading Up 7.1% on Earnings Beat

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.27. Approximately 3,604,989 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,157,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $626.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $317,679. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

