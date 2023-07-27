Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,954,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,798,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,329,000 after acquiring an additional 303,257 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,018,000 after purchasing an additional 152,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,542,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Old Republic International stock opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

