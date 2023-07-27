Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $573.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.60 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, analysts expect Olympic Steel to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Olympic Steel stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $624.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 88.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 484.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Stories

