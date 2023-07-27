Olympus (OTCMKTS:OLYMY) Trading Up 2.4%

Olympus Co. (OTCMKTS:OLYMY – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.69 and last traded at $16.09. Approximately 151,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 236,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olympus in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Olympus Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85.
About Olympus
Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. It operates through: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy system, surgical microscopes, endoscope reprocessors, and maintenance services.
