OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.34 per share for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2023 guidance at $7.50-$8.00 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.95 million. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $37.57 on Thursday. OneWater Marine has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $591.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total transaction of $103,602.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,818.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $101,838.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,857.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $103,602.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,818.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,769. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in OneWater Marine by 875.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $43,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONEW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered OneWater Marine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.