Open Text (OTEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Open Text to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Open Text Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Articles

