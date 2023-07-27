Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Expected to Post FY2028 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Opthea in a research note issued on Sunday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Opthea’s current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Opthea in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Opthea stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.
Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.
