OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $154.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.14 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, analysts expect OraSure Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $335.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.09. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 456,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,010,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 334,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,517,000 after acquiring an additional 79,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 161.0% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 67,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

