Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Shares Down 4.6%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. 160,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 531,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Orca Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$216.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Orca Gold Company Profile

Orca Gold Inc in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold. The company principally owns a 70% interest in Block 14 Gold located in the Republic of Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

