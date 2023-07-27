O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $37.05-$37.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.4-$15.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.57 billion.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $965.62. The company had a trading volume of 383,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,790. The company’s fifty day moving average is $932.80 and its 200 day moving average is $879.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $665.45 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $946.06.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total value of $19,326,189.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

