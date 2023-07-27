Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Orkla ASA Stock Performance

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. Orkla ASA has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $9.05.

Get Orkla ASA alerts:

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orkla ASA Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORKLY shares. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

(Get Free Report)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orkla ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orkla ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.