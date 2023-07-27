Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

