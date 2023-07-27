Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.08 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.70 ($0.15). 69,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 218,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81. The stock has a market cap of £17.06 million, a P/E ratio of -167.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.30.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

