Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 49.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,608 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 596,329 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,300,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,633,000 after acquiring an additional 338,351 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 89,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 152,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 87,298 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $38.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $854.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.91. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.60.

About Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

