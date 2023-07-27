Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $9.15. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.11.

Pacific Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83.

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 million during the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks.

