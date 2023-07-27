Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.20.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $8,240,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $110,826,421.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,008 shares of company stock valued at $49,070,565. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $245.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

