Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Pan African Resources from GBX 33 ($0.42) to GBX 27 ($0.35) in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Pan African Resources Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAFRF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

