Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.85 EPS.

Pathward Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $56.86. 293,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66. Pathward Financial has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $57.42.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.