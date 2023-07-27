Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40. Pathward Financial also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.45-$5.85 EPS.

CASH stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 293,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pathward Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

