Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,080 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 97,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 98,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.74. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $130.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

