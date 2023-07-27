Patria Investments (PAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 30.00%. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Patria Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PAX opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $860.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.46. Patria Investments has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patria Investments

Separately, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Patria Investments from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Patria Investments by 1,306.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Patria Investments by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Patria Investments by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patria Investments

(Get Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.