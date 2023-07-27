Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,908,859. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATK opened at $83.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.91. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $86.53.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.