Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.29.

Paycom Software stock opened at $358.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 28.14%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

