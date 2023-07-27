PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBF Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

