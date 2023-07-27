Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.25 to $15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.26%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 49 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,500 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets.

