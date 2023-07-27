PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stake Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,877,000 after buying an additional 256,717 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,509,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,193,000 after purchasing an additional 281,289 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,016,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,237,000 after purchasing an additional 152,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $1,832,629.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,536 shares of company stock worth $7,811,379. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

